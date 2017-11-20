2 men accused of offering bribes to Uganda, Chad officials

Two representatives of a Chinese energy conglomerate have been charged in New York with offering millions of dollars in bribes to the president of Chad and the Ugandan foreign minister to generate business.

Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho and Cheikh Gadio are accused of violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, among other charges. They were detained after initial appearances in Manhattan federal court. The weekend arrests were announced Monday.

Gadio's lawyer says he's surprised by the charges. The other man's attorney hasn't commented.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim says the men are charged with conspiring to bribe the African government officials after wiring almost a million dollars through New York's banking system. He says Ho's Ugandan scheme was created at the United Nations in New York when Uganda's current foreign minister served as president of the U.N. General Assembly.