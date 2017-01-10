Men Detained in Apparent Miami Bank Robbery

Federal authorities detained two men following a bizarre string of events that included an apparent bank robbery in Miami and a bomb threat that clogged traffic along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

The incident began unfolding when a man appears to have robbed a bank in Miami late Monday afternoon, leaving in a car with a man who posted live video on Facebook. He later posted live video that included rants about Russian hacking and a bomb threat.

The men drove to Miami Beach, where the apparent bank robber climbed on top of the car and handed out cash to people passing by.

The FBI and ATF responded to the scene along with Miami Beach police. The men were taken into custody. Their names were not released.