Merchant Marine Academy to resume commercial vessel training

Federal officials say a training program that places U.S. Merchant Marine Academy midshipmen on board commercial vessels is resuming.

The program called Sea Year had been halted amid concerns about sexual assault and harassment.

The 900-member academy located on Long Island Sound outside New York City trains graduates to work in the commercial shipping industry.

It announced Wednesday that the training would resume next month on vessels operated by three companies that have implemented new preventative policies.

Last month, a study revealed concerns that some midshipmen were being targeted on campus and at sea. It recommended a comprehensive plan to address those issues.

The Merchant Marine Academy is one of five military service academies, and the only one under the direction of the Department of Transportation.