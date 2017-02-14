Merck Alzheimer's drug fails in 1 study; another continues

Merck & Co. will stop its study of an experimental Alzheimer's drug in people with mild or moderate symptoms because interim results showed "virtually no chance" of any benefit.

However, the drugmaker said Tuesday it will continue another study of the drug, verubecestat, in patients who don't yet show symptoms. They have some memory problems, but can still perform daily activities.

The two studies were intended to enable Merck to seek regulators' approval to sell verubecestat.

Alzheimer's is one of the toughest diseases to treat.

While a few treatments temporarily ease symptoms such as memory loss, confusion and agitation, dozens of drugs tested have failed to slow mental decline or halt the mind-robbing disease, including the one Eli Lilly & Co. scrapped in November.