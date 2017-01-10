Metro Asks Judge to Dismiss Yellow Line Lawsuits

Metro is asking a judge to dismiss lawsuits against the agency stemming from an electrical malfunction on its yellow line in 2015 that left one woman dead and other passengers stuck on a train in a subway tunnel.

The malfunction sent smoke into the train as well as the nearby L'Enfant Plaza station.

In a federal court filing on Monday, Metro "expressly denies" that it "owes a duty to WMATA's passengers to assist, rescue and/or evacuate passengers on Metrorail trains in the event of a fire-emergency situation." Metro says in its cross-claim against the District of Columbia that any responsibility it does have falls to the fire department.

Carol Glover died of acute respiratory failure due to smoke exposure after the Jan. 12, 2015, malfunction.