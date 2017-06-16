'Some Mothers Boy': Teen struck by train in 1921 identified

The remains of a teen hit by a train in Kentucky in 1921 have been identified.

WKYT-TV reports ( http://bit.ly/2s8Rwfg ) the teen buried as "Some Mothers Boy" in the Georgetown Cemetery over 96 years ago was Frank Haynes of Bronston, Kentucky. Todd Matthews of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and Scott County Coroner John Goble confirmed the identity Thursday.

The body was exhumed in March, and his DNA was added to the Combined DNA Index System. Haynes was identified, however, after his family came forward following the exhumation, identifying the teen from a photograph taken shortly before the April 1, 1921 accident. They had documents in which Haynes' mother had recorded that her son was struck by a train in Georgetown.

Haynes will be reburied next to his family.

Information from: WKYT-TV, http://www.wkyt.com