Navy: Officer hazed sailors, called 1 'Charlie Brown'

A U.S. Navy officer charged with hazing and maltreatment of sailors is facing a general court martial.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2pxAXGK) that the unnamed lieutenant commander is accused of verbal abuse and retaliating against a sailor who asked to stop being called Charlie Brown. Court documents say the officer told the sailor to carry a Charlie Brown cartoon figurine at all times.

The officer also is accused of punching a chair next to a sailor, yelling at someone for more than an hour and lying about his actions.

The lieutenant commander is a reservist assigned to a cargo handling battalion in Lakehurst, New Jersey.

Military hazing has drawn extra scrutiny in recent years after a series of high-profile cases.

