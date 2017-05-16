NC governor vows executive order to expand LGBT protections

RALEIGH, N.C. — May 16, 2017, 1:30 PM ET
North Carolina's governor says he'll act on his own to improve protections for the state's LGBT residents after compromising with Republicans on a partial repeal of a state law limiting anti-discrimination rights.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he will do it soon by issuing an executive order. His spokesmen did not respond when asked to explain the governor's plans.

Cooper's order would cover the state agencies he controls, but legislators also could override him. The GOP-controlled legislature didn't do that when Republican Gov. Pat McCrory ordered state employees protected from gender and sexual orientation discrimination a month after House Bill 2 passed.

Cooper's comments in Washington, D.C., come after rights advocates denounced him for compromising with Republicans on HB2's partial repeal, which still allows sexual identity and gender discrimination.