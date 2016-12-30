NC Officials Ask US High Court to Block New-Elections Order

North Carolina lawmakers want the U.S. Supreme Court to block orders that state lawmakers quickly redraw legislative boundaries declared illegal.

Lawyers on Friday asked Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to rule before the state Legislature convenes Jan. 11. Attorneys for North Carolina and its legislative leaders also want the high court to take over appeals from a three-judge panel in North Carolina.

That panel last summer decided 28 state House and Senate districts illegally diminished minority voting power, but decided it was too late to hold elections in November under new maps. The judges then ordered legislators to draw new boundaries by March and hold a November special election in the altered districts.