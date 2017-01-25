NJ Freeholder in Hot Water for Dinner Post on Women's March

A county official in New Jersey says he was joking when he asked on Facebook if the women's march in Washington would be "over in time for them to cook dinner."

Atlantic County Freeholder John Carman, a Republican, said during the board's meeting Tuesday in Northfield that he made a bad choice and his comment was in bad taste. But he told the crowd it was a joke.

Many people who spoke at the meeting said the issue was compounded because Carman posted it during Saturday's march, The Press of Atlantic City reported. The meme has since been removed from Carman's page.

Carman said his wife and his daughter looked at the post and weren't offended. His wife said America has lost its sense of humor.

Kristin Lis, of Egg Harbor Township, held up a box of macaroni and cheese and told Carman to "cook your own ... dinner."

Some speakers said they felt Carman brought negative attention to the county.

"You embarrassed the people of Atlantic County," Ventnor resident David "Doc" Livingston said. "When you sit up there, you have a big responsibility."

Friends of Carman spoke in support, saying he participates in several demonstrations for veterans every year.

Board Chairman Frank Formica said that the freeholders take sensitivity classes when they're elected. Carman represents District 3, which includes Hamilton Township and Egg Harbor Township. He will be up for re-election later this year.

