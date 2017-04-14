North Carolina legislator apologizes for Hitler statement

The North Carolina legislator who compared President Abraham Lincoln to Adolf Hitler has issued an apology, but he blamed the media for distorting his comments and said both men were "obviously bad guys."

After posting his initial statement on his Facebook campaign page on Wednesday, Cabarrus County Republican Rep. Larry Pittman used Twitter to post a series of four statements. In his second tweet, Pittman said "what Hitler did was worse and I apologize if people thought I was putting them in the same league."

Pittman's fourth tweet said it was "tyrannical impulse" which led Lincoln and Hitler to do what they did and he would fight tyranny in all forms.

Pittman posted the initial comment in response to criticism over legislation he co-sponsored to restore a same-sex marriage ban.