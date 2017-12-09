Northern California shooter who killed 5 died by suicide

Authorities now say a gunman who killed five people in rural Northern California community didn't die from a police bullet.

In a final report Friday, the Tehama County Sheriff's Department said an autopsy determined 44-year-old Kevin Neal shot himself in the head in his car after police forced it off a road.

Police say Neal killed his wife on Nov. 13 and then went on a shooting rampage in Rancho Tehama Reserve the next day that included firing at an elementary school. He killed four others, including two neighbors, and wounded eight people including a 6-year-old boy.

Authorities said neighbors had repeatedly complained about Neal firing hundreds of rounds from his house and engaging in other erratic and violent behavior.

Family members say he suffered from delusions and mental problems.