NY appeals court judge found dead on Hudson River shore

An appeals court judge who was the first African-American woman appointed to New York's highest court has been found dead on the shore of the Hudson River off Manhattan.

Police say the body of Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, was discovered just before 2 p.m. Wednesday along the river's shore near Harlem, one day after being reported missing.

Police say her body showed no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is to determine the exact cause of death.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who appointed Abdus-Salaam to the state's Court of Appeals in 2013, called her a "pioneer" and a "trailblazing jurist."

"Through her writings, her wisdom, and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come," Cuomo said.

Abdus-Salaam graduated from Barnard College and received her law degree from Columbia School of Law. She starting her career as a staff attorney for East Brooklyn Legal Services and served as a judge in Manhattan Supreme Court.