NY Governor: Brinks Heist Getaway Driver Is Community-Minded

New York's governor says a former radical who drove a getaway car during a 1981 Brinks armed car robbery that led to three deaths impressed him as community-minded when they met before he commuted her sentence to let her seek parole.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he believes Judith Clark should be able to make her case for freedom. But the Democratic governor emphasized that the decision will rest with a parole board.

The robbery led to the killings of two police officers and a security guard.

Cuomo notes that some of her co-defendants served less time.

The commutation from will allow the 67-year-old to appear before the parole board in early 2017. Under her previous sentence, she would not have been eligible for parole consideration until she was 106.