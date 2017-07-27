NYC jail inmate caught 7-plus hours after escape from Rikers

Authorities say an inmate who escaped from a section of New York City's Rikers Island jail complex has been found on the island.

The inmate was captured around 3 a.m. Friday after law enforcement agencies launched a massive manhunt when the prisoner was reported missing Thursday night.

The jail was placed on lockdown as the New York police, Port Authority police and correction officers searched the island and surrounding waters. Officials say two Department of Correction staffers found him on the island.

Officials say the inmate made his escape while outdoors for recreation time.

Rikers Island is the city's largest jail and has been plagued for years by a culture of violence and corruption.