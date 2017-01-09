Officer Injured When Man Throws Caustic Substance at Face

Authorities say a Norfolk police officer suffered significant injuries when a man threw a caustic substance into the officer's face.

Police say a man approached the police sergeant shortly before 10 a.m. Monday and threw an unknown substance at the officer's face. Police say the officer received what appear to be significant burn injuries.

Police say it appears the attack was unprovoked. The officer, who was transported to the hospital, has not been identified.

Police say the man was taken into custody near the scene of the attack. Police say they will not identify the man until charges against him are formalized.