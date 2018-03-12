Officer shot in Southern California standoff leaves hospital

A police officer who was wounded in a shooting that killed a fellow officer has been released from a Southern California hospital.

The Pomona Police Department said Monday that Field Training Officer Alex Nguyen is doing well after undergoing surgery.

Authorities say Nguyen and Officer Greggory Casillas were among the first on the scene Friday after a reckless driving suspect led police on a car chase and then barricaded himself in an apartment building.

Officials say Casillas was fatally shot in the face when shots were fired through a door. Nguyen was struck by gunfire as he tried to rescue Casillas.

Isaias De Jesus Valencia was arrested Saturday after SWAT officers were held at bay for more than 15 hours in a neighborhood about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.