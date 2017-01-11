Ohio Authorities Hope Reconstruction Will Identify Woman

Authorities in Ohio have unveiled a facial reconstruction they hope will help identify a woman whose skeletal remains were found in 2007 and possibly determine if there could be a link to a suspect in several women's deaths.

Authorities released the facial reconstruction Wednesday. The remains were found in Marion.

Police arrested Shawn Grate last September after finding two bodies in an Ashland home where another woman said she'd been held captive. Grate was indicted on charges including murder in that case.

Grate told investigators he stabbed a woman who was selling magazines door to door and dumped her body in Marion around 2005. He hasn't been charged in connection with the Marion death.

Grate has been found competent to stand trial in connection with two deaths. He's expected to undergo evaluations as his attorneys pursue an insanity defense.