Oklahoma Airport Gunman Was Intoxicated When He Shot Himself

An autopsy report says the man who fatally shot a Southwest Airlines employee at Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport was intoxicated when he later killed himself.

The report released Thursday says 45-year-old Lloyd Dean Buie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that "ethanol intoxication" contributed to his death.

Police say Buie shot and killed 52-year-old Michael Winchester, a former University of Oklahoma football player, on Nov. 15 as Winchester was leaving work and near the employee parking lot.

Police have said the shooting was likely in retaliation for Buie having lost his job with the airline last year.

Police found Buie's pickup truck in the parking garage about three hours after the shooting and used a robot to determine he was dead inside it.