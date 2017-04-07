Part of Oklahoma air base evacuated for 'security concern'

Officials say portions of a sprawling U.S. Air Force base have reopened in Oklahoma after being evacuated because of a "security concern."

Tinker Air Force Base said in a statement Friday that authorities evacuated an area near Gott Gate after security at the Oklahoma City base learned that a truck making a routine delivery was stopped due to the possibility of an explosive residue.

Tinker officials say the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office responded and determined there was no threat to the base or surrounding buildings.

The affected area was in the southeast corner of the base near private offices housing employees of The Boeing Company. The truck and its driver turned around and the delivery was denied.

The base says the evacuation order was lifted around 11:30 a.m.