Pennsylvania School District Sued Over Lead Levels in Water

A western Pennsylvania school district where high levels of lead in an elementary school's water went unresolved for months faces a federal lawsuit.

The school, Summit Elementary, was closed for two days in January after the district superintendent says he learned the problem hadn't been rectified since it was detected in August.

The school has since been closed indefinitely for unrelated problems with E. coli in the water.

Butler School District Superintendent Dale Lumley resigned Sunday.

Attorneys for Jennifer Tait and her daughter, Jillian, who attended the school, are hoping a federal judge in Pittsburgh will grant class-action status in their case. They sued the school district and Lumley.

Attorneys for the district and Lumley have declined comment.