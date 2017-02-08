Pennsylvania Senate OKs 20-Week Abortion Ban; Veto Awaits

The Pennsylvania Senate has approved legislation that would make Pennsylvania the latest state to ban abortions at 20 weeks and restrict how the vast majority of second trimester abortions are performed.

The bill passed the Republican-controlled chamber Wednesday, 32-18, after an emotionally charged debate. It still requires approval in the GOP-controlled House, which easily passed a similar bill last year. But it faces a veto by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who calls it "radical and unconstitutional." Doctors' groups also oppose it.

The bill is based on model legislation from the Washington-based National Right to Life Committee and is making its way through the nation's most conservative statehouses.

Pennsylvania law currently bars abortions at 24 weeks. The bill leaves in place exceptions to protect the mother's life or major bodily functions.