Philadelphia police search farm where missing 4 were found

Philadelphia police joined multiple law enforcement agencies Thursday for another search of the sprawling Pennsylvania farm where the bodies of four missing young men were found buried deep underground last week.

Authorities returned to the farm owned by the parents of 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, who's been charged in the deaths of the men, to make sure they did not miss any evidence before they give the property back to the family, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub wrote in a statement.

He said a large number of officers, cadets, horses and dogs are scouring the farm once again because "we want to make absolutely certain that we have not missed any evidence before departing."

In addition to the four missing men, DiNardo also claimed to have killed a man and a woman in Philadelphia years ago but did not know their names, Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

Ross said detectives are looking through their files to check on the claims but called the information "sketchy." He did not know when his officers would get to question DiNardo.

Philadelphia police said Bucks County authorities still are investigating DiNardo's statements. The Bucks County district attorney has declined to comment on the claims beyond information released in court papers released last week, which don't mention the Philadelphia claims.

DiNardo and his cousin, 20-year-old Sean Kratz, were charged last week in Bucks County with multiple counts of murder in the case of four missing men whose remains were found on the DiNardo parents' farm in Solebury, 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.