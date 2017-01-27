Philadelphia School District Buildings Need $5B in Repairs

The first assessment of the state of the Philadelphia School District's aging buildings in nearly 15 years identified more than 12,000 outstanding repairs that would cost close to $5 billion to fix.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports ( http://bit.ly/2kAcCR1 ) district officials expect to spend $3 billion over the next decade to address the most pressing issues.

Close to three-quarters of the city's public schools are considered in poor condition due to delayed maintenance. About one-third have declined to the point where they have been designated "outside the sustainable funding range."

The school system will release its building-by-building report on the condition of its 308 schools, athletic complexes and district-owned buildings Friday.

District officials say repair or closure recommendations for some buildings are not necessarily an indication of future school closures.

