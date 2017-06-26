Once nearly extinct, ospreys rally in Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jun 26, 2017, 3:05 AM ET
PHOTO: An adult osprey flies to its nest during a survey and tagging operation of the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, Va., June 9, 2017. Steve Helber/AP
An adult osprey flies to it's nest during a survey and tagging operation of the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, Va., June 9, 2017. The Lynnhaven is part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, which has the largest concentration of ospreys in the world.

Along the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, ospreys build nests with just about anything: tree branches, stuffed animals, flip flops — even an opossum skull.

The abundance of nests is proof of the bird's surging population in recent decades after the insecticide DDT nearly wiped them out last century.

PHOTO: Research associate Reese Lukei Jr., right, holds an inspection mirror as he and Matt Klepeisz, inspect an osprey nest on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, Va., June 9, 2017.Steve Helber/AP
Research associate Reese Lukei Jr., right, holds an inspection mirror as he and Matt Klepeisz, inspect an osprey nest on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, Va., June 9, 2017.

But conservationists continue to tag ospreys while counting their eggs and nests. The protected species faces threats such as pollution and predators that also have rebounded from DDT.

For instance, great horned owls hunt osprey chicks. The owls are mostly to blame for 27 abandoned osprey nests found along the river this year.

On a recent morning, a crew from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center and the Center for Conservation Biology tagged two young ospreys.

The Lynnhaven is part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, which has the largest concentration of ospreys in the world.

PHOTO: An inspection mirror shows two osprey eggs in a nest during the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center tagging and survey operation on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, Va., June 9, 2017. Steve Helber/AP
An inspection mirror shows two osprey eggs in a nest during the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center tagging and survey operation on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, Va., June 9, 2017.

"It's a great time for fish-eating birds on the Chesapeake Bay," said Bryan D. Watts, director of the Center for Conservation Biology, a research group that's part of the College of William & Mary and Virginia Commonwealth University. "But we have to maintain some vigilance about other forces that can cause some problems."

PHOTO: Reese Lukei Jr., holds a juvenile osprey as he photographs its new tags on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, Va., June 9, 2017. Steve Helber/AP
Reese Lukei Jr., holds a juvenile osprey as he photographs it's new tags on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, Va., June 9, 2017.