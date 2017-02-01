Joop Bollen Gets Probation, Fine in South Dakota EB-5 Case

The man who once ran South Dakota's scandal-ridden investment-for-visa program has avoided prison time after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in a high-profile financial misconduct case.

Attorney General Marty Jackley said Wednesday that 53-year-old Joop (yope) Bollen was sentenced to two years of probation and a $2,000 fine.

Bollen, of Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to one of five felony counts he was facing. He had pleaded innocent.

Bollen was accused of diverting over $1.2 million from an account created as part of a contract with the state to protect it against costs or liability from the EB-5 visa program.

Authorities say the money was mostly replenished.

The charges dealt with a company Bollen founded that had handled South Dakota's participation in the EB-5 visa program. His trial was scheduled for February.

———

