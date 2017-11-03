Police: 15-year-old girl shot outside Michigan school

Police say a 15-year-old girl has been shot outside a Michigan school.

Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski says the injury doesn't appear to be life-threatening. The shooting occurred Friday afternoon at Pattengill Academy, a school for students in fourth through sixth grades.

Yankowski says the girl was injured while inside a car. She was taken to a hospital. The vehicle is in police custody.

Lansing school district spokesman Bob Kolt tells the Lansing State Journal that 80 to 90 students were inside Pattengill Academy at the time of the shooting.