Police: 5th woman killed by California men is identified

Police say they have identified a fifth woman killed by a pair of California sex offenders whose GPS tracking data linked them to the attacks.

Anaheim police said Thursday they have identified the victim as 19-year-old Sable Pickett of Compton.

Authorities say they learned of her during the investigation into the 2013 and 2014 killings, but her body was not recovered and her identity was unknown until last week.

Police declined to say how they confirmed Pickett's identity.

Anaheim Detective Julissa Trapp told the NBC program "Dateline" ( http://nbcnews.to/2pynFIV ) that she got Pickett's name from a bail bondsman who was looking for her after she missed a court appearance.

Steven Gordon was convicted of killing four women and sentenced to death. Defendant Franc Cano has yet to stand trial.