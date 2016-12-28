Police Arrest Man in New York City Tourist Stabbing

Police have arrested a suspect in the random stabbing of a tourist in New York City earlier this month.

Twenty-three-year-old Connor Rasmussen, of Puyallup (pyoo-AL'-up), Washington, was stabbed in the back of the head on Dec. 18.

Police announced the arrest Wednesday of 20-year-old Steven Tlapanco on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Rasmussen was attacked in the early morning hours, just blocks from popular tourist spots including Rockefeller Center and Grand Central Terminal.

Rasmussen said his assailant stabbed him without saying a word. He required eight stitches.

Police arrested Tlapanco after releasing surveillance photos and video footage from the attack.

It's not clear if Tlapanco has an attorney who can comment on the charges.