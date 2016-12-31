Police: Black Man Was Armed When Fatally Shot by Officer

Florida law enforcement officials are investigating after a white police officer in suburban Miami shot a black man who they say was carrying a gun.

In a statement early Saturday, Miami-Dade police Detective Robin Pinkard said two white officers saw a car driving erratically Friday evening in the West Perrine neighborhood.

Pinkard said a black male passenger fled when the officers stopped the car. Police spokesman Carlos Rosario told The Miami Herald ( http://hrld.us/2iou1IH ) that the car's driver then jumped from the car and "produced a firearm."

According to Pinkard's statement, shots were fired and the black male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were searching for the passenger. Authorities didn't release the officers' names. The Herald reported that relatives identified the driver as 21-year-old Jamal Rollins and they said he didn't own a gun.