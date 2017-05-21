Police charge suspect in Maryland college stabbing death

A University of Maryland student was charged Sunday with fatally stabbing a visiting student on campus in what police have described as an unprovoked attack that rattled the school over graduation weekend.

Sean Christopher Urbanski of Severna Park faces charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault for the alleged attack that took place early Saturday, police said.

The University of Maryland Police Department said the 22-year-old Urbanski was arrested after witnesses positively identified him.

No attorney was listed for Urbanski on online court records and a message left at a number listed for his Severna Park home was not immediately returned Sunday.

Police did not identify the victim Sunday, but charging documents said he was Richard Collins III.

Police said the stabbing happened while the Bowie State University student was with two friends near a bus stop at the College Park campus around 3 a.m.

According to charging documents, they heard Urbanski scream as he approached them from next to the trees near the bus stop.

Urbanski said "Step left, step left if you know what's best for you," the documents say. Collins said "no" and Urbanski continued to approach before stabbing him once in the chest, they say.

The University of Maryland Police Department was expected to hold a press conference Sunday evening to discuss the FBI's involvement in the case.

Police have said the attack appeared to be random and there's no indication that race played a role. The suspect is white and the victim was black.

Urbanski was listed as a member of a Facebook group called "Alt-Reich: Nation," where members leave racially charged posts. The group's membership list included a link to a Facebook page with his photo and the name of the high school in the town where police said he lived.

Bowie State University said the victim's name would not be released until Sunday at the request of his family.

The attack came as the University of Maryland hosted visitors for graduation festivities.

"I'm shocked," Rosey Ugo Edeh, who was in town to see her daughter graduate, told The Baltimore Sun. "This is a weekend of pure bliss and celebration for seniors."

During Sunday's University of Maryland graduation ceremony, School President Wallace Loh led students and their families in a moment of silence for the slain Bowie State student.

Loh called it a "senseless and unprovoked assault," The Baltimore Sun reported.

"We are still in shock that a young man, so full of promise, should have his life cut short, so suddenly," Loh said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, and with the entire Bowie State University community."