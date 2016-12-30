Police: No Clues From Search of House for Twins Feared Dead

Police say they came up empty in their search of a house near Pittsburgh for twins who were last seen as children more than a decade ago.

Allegheny County police didn't say what prompted Thursday night's search of a North Braddock house. The search included cadaver dogs. A county detective has testified that he believes twins Ivon and Inisha Fowler are dead.

Police say the twins would be 18 now. They say the twins' mother, Patricia Fowler, has given conflicting statements about their whereabouts.

County social workers raised the question of the twins' whereabouts last summer after they removed four other children for medical neglect from Fowler's home. She faces criminal charges.