Police Dog Bites Man During His Live Video of Another Arrest

Ohio's State Highway Patrol says a passenger accused of ignoring troopers' orders after a traffic stop was treated for bites from a police dog sent to clamp onto his leg as he broadcast Facebook video of the encounter.

A spokesman tells the Akron Beacon Journal ( http://bit.ly/2jwSlrt ) the patrol will review the Monday night arrests in Akron to determine whether appropriate force was used.

A trooper initiated the stop over a missing license plate, but the driver continued to a home and later said he'd been unaware of the trooper.

Passenger Dannie Oliver became upset about the driver's arrest and started recording, including his sometimes profane commentary.

Oliver says he was bit while getting the driver's ID card. Troopers said he ignored orders to leave the car.

Both men were jailed.

