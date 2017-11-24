Police: 3 found dead at Virginia home, suspect in custody

CHESTER, Va. — Nov 24, 2017, 5:40 PM ET
This photo provided by Chesterfield County, Va., Police shows Christopher R. Gattis. Police say Gattis shot and killed his wife, her daughter and the daughters boyfriend at their Virginia home Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (ChesterfieThe Associated Press
This photo provided by Chesterfield County, Va., Police shows Christopher R. Gattis. Police say Gattis shot and killed his wife, her daughter and the daughter's boyfriend at their Virginia home Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Chesterfield County, Va. Police via AP)

Police say a man shot and killed his wife, her daughter and the daughter's boyfriend at their Virginia home Thanksgiving night.

Chesterfield County Police said in a statement that officers were called to the home in Chester late Thursday for a reported alarm. Officers found 58-year-old Jeanett Gattis; her daughter, 30-year-old Candice Kunze; and Kunze's boyfriend, 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn, dead of gunshot wounds.

Police found Jeanett Gattis' husband, 58-year-old Christopher R. Gattis, at the scene and arrested him.

Gattis is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond. Police described the crimes as domestic related.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for him.

Comments