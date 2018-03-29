Police investigating crime shoot family's dog

A pit bull that was shot by police in Los Angeles is awaiting surgery, which its owners say they cannot afford.

Police say they were investigating a crime early Saturday when they were confronted by a large dog and shot the animal.

Brett Kerby and Norma Lopez tell KTLA-TV officers entered their home after detaining them in the back of a patrol car and shot Kush, with their 7-year-old daughter nearby.

Kerby says police came to his house with the wrong information. Kerby says "now they claim it was an accident?"

Police could not provide additional information about the case because the investigation is ongoing.

Police did update the family on Kush's condition and told them of some groups might be able to assist with the medical bills, which will be in excess of $1,000.

