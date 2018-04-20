Police killing of California black man is questioned

Family members and attorneys are disputing the official account of a fatal police shooting of a 26-year-old black man during a traffic stop this month in Barstow, California.

Authorities say Diante Yarber was shot April 5 as he drove the car toward officers in the Mojave Desert city. The incident was partially recorded on cellphone video.

Attorney S. Lee Merritt, who represents Yarber's family, tells the Los Angeles Times the car was barely moving.

San Bernardino County authorities say Barstow officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle believed the driver was wanted for a crime involving a stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

According to the narrative, Yarber reversed into a police car, then accelerated toward officers and hit a second police car, prompting officers to fire.

