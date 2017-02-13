Police: Man shot when he fires at officers in Virginia

Authorities say a man was shot and wounded when he charged out of a home in Virginia with a firearm in each hand, shooting at law enforcement officers.

Virginia State Police said in a statement Monday that Emporia police went to a home Sunday night looking for a suspect in a shooting and Greensville County Sheriff's deputies and state police arrived to help.

Three people came out and later police say a man came out firing at deputies and troopers, who returned fire. Police say the 33-year-old black man who is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in Maryland was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two troopers and one special agent are on administrative leave with pay. Police say two are white and one is Hispanic.