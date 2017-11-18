Police officer killed in Pennsylvania, gunman at large

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Nov 18, 2017, 12:50 AM ET
SWAT team members prepare to search the neighborhood where a police officer was fatally shot Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in New Kensington, Pa. Authorities in Pennsylvania say a police officer was shot and killed while making a traffic stop and a search is underway for the gunman. (Rebecca Droke/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

An intense search is underway in western Pennsylvania for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh. The officer has not been identified.

Police officers from neighboring towns were scouring the area for the suspect early Saturday. SWAT teams and police dogs assisted.

Police have recovered a brown, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection with the shooting.

