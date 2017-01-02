Police Search for 6-Year-Old Missing Since New Year's Eve

Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora are searching for a 6-year-old boy who has been missing since New Year's Eve.

David Puckett was reported missing on Saturday night after apparently wandering off from his home.

Denver-area police agencies and volunteers searched for David on Saturday night and New Year's Day with the help of a helicopter and a bloodhound. Police say he has wandered off in the recent past but was found with the help of the public.

His mother, Stephanie Puckett, says he wasn't dressed to be out overnight in the cold.

Authorities are also searching for 13-year-old Fabian Xavier Rosales, who vanished from the backyard of his Aurora home Sunday night.

Police say Fabian doesn't have a history of running away. They don't believe the cases are connected.