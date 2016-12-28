Police Seek New Information About Woman's 1981 Disappearance

Authorities say that based on new information, they now consider a New Hampshire woman who was last seen 35 years ago a missing person.

The attorney general's office says Denise Beaudin's family last saw the then-23-year-old on Thanksgiving in 1981 with her boyfriend, Robert "Bob" Evans, and her infant daughter. When relatives went to visit her Manchester home a few days later, the couple was gone.

Her family assumed they left town to avoid financial troubles and never called police.

Authorities are now asking anyone who knew Beaudin or Evans between 1976 and 1981 to contact police. They did not elaborate on the new information they say they have.

Beaudin graduated from Goffstown High School in 1976. Beaudin's daughter whereabouts are known. It's unclear if Evans is considered missing.