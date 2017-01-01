Police: 7 Shot, Including 3 Teenagers, Outside Miami Home

Police say seven people, including three teenagers, were injured in a New Year's Day shooting in Miami-Dade's West Little River neighborhood.

The Miami Herald ( http://hrld.us/2hEq8Ny ) reports that police say the victims were standing outside a house at around 6 p.m. Sunday when a car pulled and someone inside opened fire.

Police say six of the victims are in stable condition. A 17-year-old is in critical condition.

Police say there may be more than one suspect. A description of the suspect's vehicle was not given.