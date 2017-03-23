Police look for Tennessee teacher, missing teen in Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mar 23, 2017, 4:30 PM ET
PHOTO: Pictured is Tad Cummins, who is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Top 10 Most Wanted list.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Pictured is Tad Cummins, who is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list.

Police in Corpus Christi, Texas, are looking for a Tennessee school teacher and a student he's accused of kidnapping.

Senior Officer Travis Pace says authorities in Tennessee shared a tip with the Corpus Christi Police that a vehicle matching the description of teacher Tad Cummins' car was seen in the city's North Beach area.

Pace said police have not spotted the 50-year-old health sciences teacher or the missing teen, but officers are reviewing surveillance video from a convenience store.

School records show Cummins taught forensics to 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who was last seen on March 13.