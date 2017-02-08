Police: Trooper Shoots at Suspect Driving Toward Him

Kentucky State Police say they are investigating after a trooper shot at and wounded a suspect who drove toward him.

Police said in a statement that a trooper responding to the scene of a domestic disturbance Tuesday night in Madison County exited his cruiser and located the man who was believed to be involved in the dispute sitting in a truck. The statement says the man drove directly toward the trooper, who fired his weapon.

Police say the wounded suspect was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital for treatment. The trooper wasn't injured.

Authorities did not release the identities or races of the suspect or the trooper.