Port Authority Paying Penalty in Pulaski Skyway Case

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will pay $400,000 to settle charges it misled investors by failing to disclose disputes within the agency about the legality of a scheme to use the authority's money to repair New Jersey roads.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the settlement Tuesday.

The SEC says the Port Authority sold $2.3 billion worth of bonds to investors without revealing internal discussions about whether certain projects, including the Pulaski Skyway, were legal to pursue.

The Port Authority says no bond proceeds were used to fund the projects, so no bondholders suffered losses.

The agency says it has redoubled efforts to adhere to the highest ethical standards.

The Port Authority controls airports, seaports and bridge and tunnel crossings between New York and New Jersey.