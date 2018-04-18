Pot holiday traces roots to California high school stoners

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — Apr 18, 2018, 2:03 AM ET
In this Friday, April 13, 2018, photo, the Waldos, from left, Mark Gravitch, Larry Schwartz, Dave Reddix, Steve Capper and Jeffrey Noel pose below a statue of Louis Pasteur at San Rafael High School in San Rafael, Calif. Friday is April 20, or 4/20. That’s the numerical code for marijuana’s high holiday, a celebration and homage to pot’s enduring and universal slang for smoking. And the five Northern California high school stoner buddies widely credited with creating the shorthand slang for getting high nearly 50 years ago now serve as the day's unofficial grand masters. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Myriad marijuana enthusiasts around the world plan to celebrate the plant on Friday in home to the number 420.

Friday happens to be April 20, or 4/20, and has emerged as marijuana's annual high holiday. The five Northern California men credited with linking the number to marijuana smoking nearly 50 years ago now serve as the day's unofficial grandmasters.

The five men say they came up with 420 as a code to smoke marijuana in while attending the same suburban San Francisco high school in 1971. The number was code to meet at 4:20 p.m.

Millions of dollars have been made over the years exploiting the number and dozens of 420-related trademarks have been issued. The Waldos hold none. But they are starting to cash in, if only a little.

