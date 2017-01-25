2 Prisoners Who Escaped California Fire Camp Captured

Two inmates who walked away from a minimum security facility in far Northern California were detained less than 24 hours later, authorities said Wednesday.

Eddy Edwards, 47, of Glenn County and Brian Schueren, 27, of Orange County were last seen Tuesday night in their housing unit at a minimum security camp, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

They were part of an inmate firefighting crew based at Alder Conservation Camp near Klamath, a coastal community an hour's drive from the Oregon border.

Edwards was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was serving a six-year sentence for making criminal threats and drunken driving.

Hours later, officials detained Schueren, who was serving four years following a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon.

Both were arrested without incident near the camp where they were assigned as firefighters along with another 100 minimum-custody inmates, the department said.

They were being taken to a state prison in Susanville and were no longer eligible to serve their sentences at the camp, it said.