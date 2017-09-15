Professor, Oxford employee indicted in Chicago stabbing

A grand jury has indicted an ex-Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee on first-degree murder charges in the July stabbing death of a hairstylist in the professor's Chicago apartment.

The Cook County grand jury indictment was announced at a hearing for Wyndham Lathem and Oxford financial official Andrew Warren on Friday afternoon. The indictment has been expected since the two men were arrested in California last month. Lathem's attorney, Adam Sheppard, said after the hearing that Lathem will plead not guilty at a court hearing scheduled for later this month.

Prosecutors say the 46-year-old Lathem and 56-year-old Warren stabbed Lathem's boyfriend, 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, dozens of times as part of an apparent sexual fantasy that included killing others, then themselves. Both men remain in jail.