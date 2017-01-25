Program Places Jobless Young Adults in Top NYC Eateries

Some New Yorkers who are interested in food-service jobs will get three-month paid internships at top New York City restaurants.

The Daily News reports ( http://nydn.us/2khKtLx ) on Wednesday that the program will place up to 50 trainees in restaurants such as Momofuku and Union Square Cafe.

Young adults between 18 and 24 who don't have jobs and aren't in school are eligible to apply.

They'll get a week of classroom training before they start working at one of the participating restaurants.

The program is being coordinated by the city's Department of Small Business Services.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the trainees will gain the skills and experience needed to begin a successful career in the culinary field.