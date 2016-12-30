Prosecutor: No Charges Against Ex-Oklahoma Sheriff

Prosecutors said Friday that they won't file new criminal charges against a former Oklahoma sheriff who has faced scrutiny since a reserve deputy fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

Special prosecutor Rob Barris' announcement stems from an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation probe into misconduct allegations at the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office that began after the April 2015 fatal shooting of Eric Harris. Former Sheriff Stanley Glanz already has been sentenced to a one-year suspended term on misdemeanor charges stemming from a separate grand jury investigation. And the former volunteer deputy who shot Harris, Robert Bates, has been sentenced to four years in prison for second-degree manslaughter.

After the shooting, questions arose about the county's reserve deputy program and about Bates' training and whether he received special treatment from Glanz, who was a longtime friend. Bates said he mistook his handgun for a stun gun when he shot a restrained Harris during an illegal gun sales sting. The reserve deputy program was shuttered and partially revived earlier this year.

The prosecutor said in a statement: "Based upon the (OSBI) report and the previous actions taken by the grand jury in 2015, no further action is required and this office determines this matter to be closed."

Consultants hired by the county issued a scathing, 238-page report in February that found that the sheriff's department suffered from a "system-wide failure of leadership and supervision" and said the agency had been in a "perceptible decline" for more than a decade. Shortcomings in its reserve deputy program were just the most-visible signs of trouble within the agency, it said.

That report followed Glanz's indictment in September 2015 in which a grand jury accused him of failing to release a 2009 internal report that raised serious concerns about Bates' ability to do its job. The memo alleged that superiors knew Bates didn't have enough training but pressured others to look the other way because of the wealthy insurance executive's relationship with the sheriff and close ties to the agency, which included donating thousands of dollars in cash, vehicles and equipment to the department.

Glanz pleaded no contest in July to failing to release that report. At the same hearing, he pleaded guilty to willful violation of the law for an unrelated incident in which he received a monthly vehicle stipend while having access to county-owned vehicles.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation completed its inquiry in October.