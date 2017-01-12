Prosecutor: Police Shooting in North Carolina Was Justified

A North Carolina prosecutor says a police officer who was shot and wounded was justified when he shot and killed the suspect last month.

District Attorney Jon David told local news outlets Wednesday that David Matthew Quinn intended to kill Officer Jacob Alan Schwenk during the Dec. 9 shootout in Brunswick County.

David says he's closed the case of the Leland police officer after an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation. David says Schwenk wasn't cleared for an interview by the SBI until Monday.

Assistant District Attorney Quintin McGee says Schwenk was responding to a drunken driving call when Quinn began firing at the officer.

McGee says six shots were fired at Schwenk, with several hitting him in the leg or vest, before he shot and killed Quinn. Officer Schwenk is white as was Quinn.